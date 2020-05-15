Michelle Cooks: Peanut Butter S’Mores
Today’s ‘Michelle Cooks’ was a ‘Michelle Bakes’ segment. She is splurging and spoiling us with a delicious and traditional favorite – S’Mores. In this recipe, she adds peanut butter, but it can certainly be made without.
- 1/2 cup butter, softened
- 1/4 cup packed brown sugar
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 egg
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 1/4 cups flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 6 graham crackers, crushed into fine crumbs
- 2 Giant Hershey’s milk chocolate bars, 7 ounces each
- 1 jar marshmallow cream, 7 ounces
- 1/2 cup peanut butter
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a square baking dish with parchment paper.
- Beat the butter and sugar until fluffy. Add the egg and vanilla and mix well. Add the flour, baking powder, and salt. Stir in the graham cracker crumbs.
- Press 2/3 of the dough into the bottom of the baking dish. Press the chocolate bars on top of the dough. They should make an even layer in an 8×8 pan. Melt the peanut butter for about 30 seconds in the microwave and drizzle it over the chocolate bars.
- Spread the marshmallow cream over the chocolate and peanut butter.
- Roll the remaining 1/3 dough onto the chocolate foil wrappers (or some other nonstick surface). When you’ve made an even square, gently peel it off and press it on top of the marshmallow cream.
- Bake for 30 minutes or until golden brown on top. Let cool for best serving results.
Recipe Source: Pinch of Yum
Today’s ingredients were provided by Burritt’s Fresh Markets.