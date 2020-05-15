Lawsuit Between Legislature And Governor Holds First Hearing

A very busy day in Lansing as the lawsuit between a Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the state GOP leaders in the legislature began with their opening statements.

Lawyers from both sides laid out their cases in front of Judge Cynthia Stephens in the Court of Claims Friday morning.

The legislature says the Governor is overreaching her powers with her executive orders and should be forced to get approval by them.

Governor Whitmer cites an old statute in the Michigan Constitution that says she has the power to operate on her own.

A ruling for the legislature would have major impact on future executive and stay at home orders.

“In which the legislature may clear that it intended the words to be interpreted broadly to effectuate its purpose. And so the the contrary arguments the narrowing arguments that plaintiffs make here are not only inconsistent with the statute language the sort of action language of the governor’s authority, but contrary to the legislature’s own stated intention of how this court should interpret her authority,” said Chris Allen of the attorney general’s office

The judge says she hopes to make a decision quickly, as early as next week but whichever way she rules, it is expected to be appealed and sent to the Michigan Supreme Court.