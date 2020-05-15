Hodedah Recalls Dresser Due to Tip-Over Danger

A recall notice has been issued for a dresser sold at many of the nation’s largest retailers.

The dresser is made by Hodedah and is sold at Walmart, Home Depot and on Amazon.

The company says it can tip over and hurt or even kill children.

It weighs 84 pounds and stands just over three feet tall.

If you own one, you can contact the company for a free kit to anchor it to the wall to keep it from tipping.

Owners can also request a refund for the item, but you’ll have to send back the chest’s drawer slides.

For more information on this recall, click here.