Grocery Store, Ace Hardware Opens in Lake City

Lake City has been without a grocery store for almost two years but that finally changed on Friday.

It was a full house when Roger’s opened their doors.

The family owned store offers 13,000 square feet of groceries as well as an additional 8,000 square foot Ace Hardware store.

105 years ago, the Clouse family opened their first grocery store in Glennie.

They say this opening is a proud moment.

“We’re super proud. We have done this our whole lives and to get the response that we had has been unreal. You know, we do retail every single day of our life but when we opened today we had goosebumps. It was amazing. We have never been received so well in my entire life,” said Byron Clouse.

This is the fourth grocery store and the ninth ace hardware the family has opened.