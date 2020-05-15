Grand Traverse Area ‘Habitat for Humanity’ Now Accepting Donations for ReStore

With new safety measures in place, Habitat ReStore in Grand Traverse is back open for donation drop-offs. Many of us have put spring cleaning on hold, but now is the perfect time to declutter and clean our homes.

You can bring your usable surplus housewares, appliances, building materials, and other items to the ReStore at the Southeast corner of Cass at South Airport in Traverse City.

Donation hours will be Tuesday – Saturday from 10 am – 3 pm, until further notice.

For more information – click here