Gov. Abuse of Power Case: Oral Arguments to Begin

It’s a day of checks and balances.

The state is preparing to look over its budget. And the legislature and executive branch are at odds, so we are now turning to the judicial branch to decide.

A Michigan Court of Claims hearing is evaluating into whether Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has abused her power.

The court of claims will hear the first arguments in the lawsuit between Gov. Whitmer and Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield on Friday.

The GOP lead legislature says Whitmer has overstepped her power with her executive orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The issue is there are two laws on the books that are clashing. One says she needs legislative approval to enforce executive orders, and another that says she does not.

She is standing in the statute that says she has the line power and the legislature does not like that.

So now a judge will decide which side is right.

The lawsuit asks the judge to make a speedy decision, but it’s believed no matter the ruling, it will be appealed and eventually sent to the Michigan Supreme Court.

The hearing begins Friday at 10 a.m. You can watch it live on our website, the SBTV app, or head to our Facebook page.

The current stay at home order is set to expire on May 28.