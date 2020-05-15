Goodwill Northern Michigan Hosting Another Round of Fundraising
Goodwill Northern Michigan is hosting another virtual fundraiser to help locals in need.
This past April, they passed their $100,000 goal and raised $300,000 from over 500 donors. Contributions ranged from $3000 to $50,000.
Now a new group of donors has offered another $100,000 match to take them to a $500,000 goal.
The money is helping bring food to neighbors and help more people find a home during the pandemic.
They do plan on re-opening their Goodwill stores with the proper health protocols to keep patrons and employees safe.
