Goodwill Northern Michigan Hosting Another Round of Fundraising

Sarah Himes,

Goodwill Northern Michigan is hosting another virtual fundraiser to help locals in need.A32c088d 1d52 4583 B920 484940dc9556

This past April, they passed their $100,000 goal and raised $300,000 from over 500 donors. Contributions ranged from $3000 to $50,000. 

Now a new group of donors has offered another $100,000 match to take them to a $500,000 goal. 

The money is helping bring food to neighbors and help more people find a home during the pandemic. 

They do plan on re-opening their Goodwill stores with the proper health protocols to keep patrons and employees safe.

To make a donation, and get the latest updates from Goodwill Northern Michigan – click here

 

Categories: the four

Related Posts:

9&10 News Top Stories