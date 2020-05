We got a mix of rock and funk, with a twist of the nineties, from ‘The Marsupials’. They sang us into the weekend with their song ‘Sweet Sunshine’ in today’s Friday Four Sessions. Luckily, we were able to record this prior to social distancing. ‘The Marsupials’ are now collaborating by virtual means, but they do plan to get back into the scene after the quarantine has been lifted.

For more information about The Marsupials – click here