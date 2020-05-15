Downtown Cadillac Association Launches Campaign to Support Community

The Downtown Cadillac Association came up with a new way to support local businesses while also saying thank you to frontline workers.

They’ve launched their Buy Local, Give Local crowdfunding campaign and are now collecting donations.

Once they reach their goal, vouchers will be distributed through Cadillac Area Public Schools, frontline workers at Munson, and the YMCA.

The vouchers can be used at more than 20 downtown businesses to boost the local economy.

“If you want to support your local residents and our small businesses, this is a great way for you to be able to do it in one stop,” said Executive Director Joy VanDrie.

The DCA hopes to raise $20,000 during this campaign.

