DIY Coffee and Coconut Oil Exfoliating Facial

If you’re looking for a caffeinated start to your day with some added exfoliation for your skin, this do-it-yourself facial mask is perfect. It’s simple, smells delicious and helps clean out pores and get rid of dead skin while incorporating coconut oil for some moisture.

Check out the step by step video with the four’s Melissa Smith including the simple recipe she used for the coffee coconut oil exfoliating mask. Once the mixture is applied to your skin, you can leave it on for about 15 minutes and rinse with warm water.

Here is the recipe: