Copemish Man Arrested for Drugs, Open Intoxicants In a Vehicle

A Copemish man was arrested after a state trooper pulled him over and found narcotics and open alcohol in his car.

Back on May 5, state police say they pulled over Joseph Lipponen-Wilson in Springdale Township in Manistee County.

He already had a warrant out for his arrest for failing to appear in court.

The trooper that pulled him over found an open bottle of liquor in the car and suboxone.

State police say he did not have a prescription for it.

He faces a felony charge for having the drug and is also charged with open alcohol in a car.

He’ll be back in court next Wednesday.