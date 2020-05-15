Chippewa Co. Deputies Arrest Two Men for Stealing $100,000 Worth of Items

Deputies say two men are facing a list of charges after tens of thousands of dollars of equipment was stolen.

On Wednesday, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office got a report of a stolen trailer with tools inside.

The Chippewa County Sherriff said that the total value of stolen items could be between $60,000 to $80,000

The estimated replacement cost for all of the stolen items was around $100,000.

They also learned the Mackinac County Sheriff’s office was investigating the theft of a tractor in Cedarville.

Their investigation led them to connecting the two crime scenes.

Following a search by multiple northern Michigan departments and a traffic stop, the trailer was found behind a building north of Strongs.

Another traffic stop led to the arrest of the two main suspects.

Jordan Dewitt and Matthew Mclemore are being charged with seven counts total.

Those include criminal enterprise, larceny over $20,000, and destruction of property.