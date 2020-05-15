Canoe, Kayak Rental Shops Reopen in Wexford County

Canoe rental shops near the Pine River in Wexford County will be open for businesses Saturday.

“The first week of May is usually our first day opening, so this puts us a few weeks behind,” says Van Bosman, owner of Bosman’s Pine River Canoe Rental.

Earlier this month, Bosman sent a letter to the governor’s office requesting permission to re-open his canoe shop on the pine river. After getting the all clear, Bosman’s will officially be back in business tomorrow.

“People are dying to get out and do things and we’re just glad that we can help them, help them come up and recreate,” says Bosman.

On top of the late start, Bosman says this season will no doubt look a little different for his business:

“We’re going to be doing things differently because of the social distancing,” says Bosman.

Usually, Bosman’s can load up a group of 40 people on this bus to take down to the Pine River. Now, due to social distancing, they’re going to be limiting it to six a trip.

“We can’t offer the normal service that we do, but I think people are just glad to get out right now,” says Bosman. “They’re being flexible.”

Horina’s Canoe and Kayak Rental says they will also be enforcing social distancing measures. For owner James Horina, COVID-19 has affected more than just his business, he says, it’s personal.

“I’m taking it seriously. I did lose a good friend to the virus back around Easter time and that’s when it kind of hit home,” says Horina. “We’re doing the best that we can to try to safe and keep people six feet apart, wear face masks.”