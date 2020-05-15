Adopt or Foster through Fluffle House Rabbit Rescue

The Fluffle House rabbit rescue is truly one of a kind. Based in Traverse City, it’s the only rabbit rescue in northern Michigan. The organization with its two co-founders, Jessica Tibbs of Traverse City and Lauren Swick in Lansing, actively looks for rabbits that have either been abandoned or left outside by previous owners to fend for themselves.

Since Easter, Tibbs says there has been an influx of rabbits and kits that have been rescued, since people who originally adopted them, simply abandoned the animals. It’s a reality that happens every year and something Tibbs and Swick want to prevent.

The women are hoping to educate people on what’s involved with caring for a rabbit and why it’s important to foster before you take on a rabbit as a fulltime pet.

To see more about adopting and fostering through the Fluffle House check out the Zoom interview with the four’s Melissa Smith posted above.

