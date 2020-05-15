12 Ducklings Rescued By Mount Pleasant Firefighters

The Mount Pleasant Fire Department and a member of the Parks Department came to the rescue of a dozen ducklings.

Mount Pleasant police say central dispatch received a report Friday morning of some ducklings caught inside a storm drain in the parking lot of the County Building.

Rich Clark and Kris Crawford from the Mount Pleasant Fire Dept. along with Chris Bundy from the Parks Department arrived at the scene and found 12 ducklings trapped between two storm drains with the mother duck watching nearby.

Mount Pleasant police says they three were able to rescue all 12 ducklings with the use of a net, long pole and “much patience and encouragement.”

A video posted to the City of Mt. Pleasant Public Safety Facebook page shows the ducklings reuniting with their mother in the Chippewa River at Mount Pleasant’s Island Park.