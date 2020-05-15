11th Annual Tails to Trails 5K Goes Virtual

Organizers of an annual event are changing the way they do things this year.

The Tart Trails 11th annual Tails to Trails 5K is going virtual.

The event encourages you to get your four-legged friend out for a 5K walk or run through May 25.

You can register online, and Tart Trails is asking everybody to practice social distancing.

“We want to make sure that our community stays healthy and happy and active and that is not just limited to humans. I know that the happier my dog is, the happier that I am. It’s for the good of the community and you might just win some swag.”

The money raised from the event helps Tart Trails continue to provide transportation and recreation opportunities.