Wisconsin Supreme Court Strikes Down Stay-at-Home Order

Wisconsin’s Supreme Court is paving the way for businesses in the state to reopen.

The court overturned the state’s stay-at-home order Wednesday, calling it “unlawful and unenforceable.”

The emergency order was first put in place in March by Wisconsin’s Department of Health and Human Services under direction from Gov. Tony Evers.

It was then extended until May 26.

But the state’s Supreme Court overturned the order in a 4-3 decision. It’s a victory for state Republicans, who argue the order is an abuse of power.

Governor Evers issued a statement saying the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision could put more lives at risk. He also encouraged people to continue to social distance and stay home.