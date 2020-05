A Manistee County man is in jail after deputies say he broke into a woman’s home.

The sheriff’s department says they were called to a Norman Township home Monday night.

The homeowner told them she found Justin Mikkelsen in her living room holding her undergarments.

Deputies say he asked to keep it before running off.

Mikkelsen is already on probation and was wearing a GPS tether.

Deputies say the tracking system does place him inside the home.