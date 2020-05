WEEKLY JOBS REPORT: 3 Million Filed for Unemployment Last Week

The U.S. Department of Labor has just released its latest weekly jobs report.

The labor department says 3 million people filed for unemployment last week. That brings the total to 36 million, adding to an already historic high.

The news comes just a day after Federal Reserve Chair Jermome Powell spoke of an extended period of weak growth and stagnant incomes.

Jobless claims are expected to peak sometime within the next two months.