U of M Attempts 2nd Law Firm Change in Sexual Assault Case

An update now in the investigation into a former University of Michigan team doctor accused of sexually assaulting athletes.

The university is attempting to remove the law firm they hired to handle the lawsuits.

Dr. Robert Anderson is accused of sexually assaulting hundreds of students. Anderson worked at the school for decades. He died in 2008.

Now the university has filed a motion to withdraw law firm Bush-Seyferth from the case. This is the second time they have attempted to remove the law firm handling the case.

They did not say why they are making the move.