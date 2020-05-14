Traverse Connects Supports Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance Reopen Strategies

Traverse Connect just announced their support for the Northern Michigan Chamber Alliances letter to Governor Whitmer. Urging her to open the Northern Michigan Economy.

“If we’ve passed the peak here in northern Michigan, as far as the acute stage of the crisis, Let’s work on ways that not just essential businesses, but businesses that can operate safely can open up,” said Traverse Connect CEO, Warren Call.

He says they support the Governor’s regional reopening approach but say that Northern Michigan is where the openings should start.

Call says, “Because there’s fewer cases in what the Governor has designated region 6 and region 8, Northern Michigan and the UP, we think we could be a good test case for reopening.”

He also says the smaller amount of Northern Michigan cases gives businesses the opportunity to operate with lower risk.

“We’re experiencing the crisis in different ways and health statistics indicate that some regions are more able than other to open safely,” said Call.

Now Traverse Connect is gathering information tailored to each industry to help owners find the best way to open back up.

Call says, “We’re providing that information to each respective industry so that they have guidelines, checklists.”

He also believes that Northern Michigan businesses are ready to take the leap.

He says, “We really think that businesses are prepared right now to take all precautions. To protect employees and customers.”

Traverse Connect says that what businesses need most right now is certainty and they hope this letter will help get them those answers.