Traverse City’s Cherry Capital Airport Navigates 95% Drop in Air Travel since Pandemic Started

Runways are empty and the skies are clear as airline travel has virtually come to a standstill.

Data from the Transportation Safety Administration shows air travel is down more than 95 percent across many parts of the country.

Now, airlines and airports are doing what they can to hold on. At Traverse City’s Cherry Capital airport, they served 800 travelers a day in January and February. Pre-pandemic, they were on a roll, adding new routes across the country and seeing record numbers of passengers.

Things have changed since the outbreak gripped Michigan.

“The TSA checkpoint went down to an average of about 37 per day,” said Kevin Klein, TVC’s director.

They’re running just four flights a day, to Chicago, Dallas and Detroit. They’re losing millions every month.

“Over the course of 2020, the projection was to lose about four, almost four and a half to $5 million for the whole year. And our budget’s … about a $7 million budget,” said Klein.

This time of year TVC usually resumes service to Minneapolis and Denver but those have been delayed until later in the summer. Other seasonal routes are still planned and or running but others have been postponed until later in the summer.

The slow down has been hard on Cherry Capital and small airports around the country.

“Small ones specifically because we don’t have the large volume or multiple flights day or flight banks like a large hub,” said Klein.

Thankfully, the federal CARES Act provided $10 billion to airports and the Cherry Capital got a chunk of change that will keep them afloat even if travel goes down even more.

“The CARES act provided $14.8 million for TVC, ad so that money can be used over the next four years for operating revenues,” said Klein, who says the money will also help them retain their staff and workforce.

Klein is hopeful Traverse City will rebound a little this summer.

“We typically see returning of travelers, I think faster than the rest of the country. Just because of all the unique assets that we have [in Northern Michigan],” said Klein, reflecting on other pandemics and issues like the SARS outbreak and September 11th. “When they feel comfortable to travel, the airport will be here, the airlines will be here, we’re here for you when you’re ready.”