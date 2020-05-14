Third Coast Bakery Serving Superfood Lattes for Immune Health

We’ll take all the immune-boosting foods and drinks we can these days. That’s why Third Coast Bakery in Traverse City has added their superfood lattes to their menu lineup.

Normally, the bakery is known for its gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegan desserts but this time, they’re showcasing the lattes with turmeric, beetroot, ginger, and even organic green tea matcha. All the lattes are served with dairy-free milk and can be custom ordered.

To hear more about the superfood lattes you can preorder for curbside pick-up at Third Coast check out the video posted above.

For a direct link to the bakery and more about their entire menu, hours of service, and mail order items, click here.