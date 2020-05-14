The Four Sessions: The Accidentals Perform ‘The Line’

Sarah Himes,

Concert going is a ‘no-go’ – but here at ‘The Four’, we have your virtual ticket to some of Northern Michigan’s top artists. On today’s show, we featured ‘The Accidentals’ and their song ‘The Line’. Still Wide 4a91f91e16d9061b0decb7334366ca7f52f86238 S800 C85

Their music video (above) features the trio collaborating at a distance, while they sing about “noticing the small things in life, and appreciating what exists in the quiet”. This video was submitted to for NPR’s All Songs Considered – Best of 2020, check it out!

For more information about ‘The Accidentals’ – click here

Categories: the four

Related Posts:

9&10 News Top Stories