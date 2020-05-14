The Four Sessions: The Accidentals Perform ‘The Line’

Concert going is a ‘no-go’ – but here at ‘The Four’, we have your virtual ticket to some of Northern Michigan’s top artists. On today’s show, we featured ‘The Accidentals’ and their song ‘The Line’.

Their music video (above) features the trio collaborating at a distance, while they sing about “noticing the small things in life, and appreciating what exists in the quiet”. This video was submitted to for NPR’s All Songs Considered – Best of 2020, check it out!

For more information about ‘The Accidentals’ – click here