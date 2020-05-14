Test Your Knowledge of the Great Lakes State with MichiGame

From popular parks to lighthouse landmarks, you can show off your knowledge of the ‘Great Lakes’ state with virtual trivia from MichiGame. Aimed for ages 13 & up, this activity is a family-friendly way to enjoy game-night from home.

You can work individually, or in teams, to compete and claim the title of “The Ultimate Michigander”.

Here’s what you need to play:

A computer or smartphone with access to a videoconferencing app.

Your camera and audio will need to be enabled.

A printed map of Michigan, a hand-drawn Michigan map OR your actual hand will do!

A marker and paper to write answers.

NO internet searches or outside sources allowed!

To start your MichiGame – click here.