Science with Samantha: Ziploc Bag Experiment 

Today we explored a chemical called Polymer. This is a chemical compound composed of long chains of molecules that are extremely flexible. This bendy plastic is what Ziploc bags are composed of, and is why they are so stretchy. The colored pencils are used to test the flexibility of the plastic. If used properly, no water will escape the bag.

Ingredients Needed:

Ziploc Bag Colored Pencils Water

Some Questions To Prompt The Activity

What is Polymer? Why is the colored pencil able to break through the plastic? How many colored pencils can you fit into the bag before it breaks?

Experiment Steps: