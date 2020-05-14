Sault Tribe Forms COVID-19 Task Force to Manage CARES Act Funding

A local Native American Indian tribe received millions of dollars from the coronavirus relief fund.

Now a task force has been formed to assure all money is directed to where it is needed most.

The Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians approved the task force Tuesday.

It will make sure the $37.2 million is spent in compliance with the CARES Act and the tribe’s top priorities are met.

“Every penny has to be accounted for, so we are carefully going through what our need is and then we are going to try to match the program dollars to meet the needs of our people during this crisis,” explained Aaron Payment, Sault Tribe chairperson.

Payment says they hope to open up the casino June 1, depending on the status of the coronavirus pandemic at that time.