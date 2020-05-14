Pres. Trump Disagrees With Dr. Fauci on Reopening Schools

President Trump is disagreeing with the nation’s top infectious disease expert on how the country should be responding to the coronavirus crisis.

Particularly when it comes schools.

During a remote hearing on Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned senators opening states too quickly could have serious consequences.

He said there could be a resurgence of the virus in the fall and schools could be putting children in danger if they reopen.

Fauci advised schools to exercise caution when allowing students back into the classroom, but he also said some should not reopen at all next year.

President Trump disagreed with that statement.

“To me it’s not an acceptable answer, especially when it comes to schools,” he said on Wednesday. “I think they should open the schools. Absolutely. I think they should. And it’s had very little impact on young people…Our country’s gotta get back and it’s got to get back as soon as possible.”

At least 180 children in the U.S. have been hospitalized with a mysterious illness that is believed to be related to coronavirus. Three of those children have died.