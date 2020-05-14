Pres. Trump Accuses Obama Administration of Wrongdoing

President Trump is accusing the Obama administration of wrongdoing related to an unmasking request made before he took office.

The president says that request revealed former White House Adviser Michael Flynn had been talking to Russia’s ambassador before he moved into the White House in 2017.

These kinds of requests are often called “unmasking” in the intelligence community. Classified reports hide identities. But senior officials can request to “unmask” who is in the report.

Legal experts say unmasking is an extremely common practice that happens thousands of times a year.

Wednesday, two Republican senators released the names of two Obama administration officials who had requested the unmaskings between Flynn and Russia’s ambassador.

Former Vice President Joe Biden was among them. However, as of now, there’s no evidence they did anything wrong.

Flynn’s lies about his contacts with Russia prompted President Trump to fire him three years ago. And then Special Counsel Robert Mueller flipped him to cooperate in the Russia investigation.

Since then, the justice department had been pursuing a case against him until last week, when they decided to drop their case.