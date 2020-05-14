Positive Parenting: Keep Kids Learning at Home

Millions of children have changed their learning environment from school to home. Parents had to take on new challenges beyond their career and family – and now find themselves being full-time teachers. Many of us are not certified educators, so how does one provide proper education to their child, and how do we know if we are on the right track? These questions are answered in today’s edition of Positive Parenting. Plus, we get expert advice from a developmental psychologist, Diana Leyva about turning anything into a teachable moment.