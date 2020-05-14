Plans for Ebels Grocery in Reed City Move Forward

Ebels Grocery Store is taking a step forward is adding a location in Reed City.

Last month, the site plan to build on the former Vic’s Supermarket was approved by the Reed City Planning Commission.

Now architects, Ebels and Reed City determined it would be better to demolish the old structure and build new, rather than refurbish the existing structure.

Reed City Manager Ron Howell says he’s excited for the opportunities Ebels brings to the area:

“Everyone has told me, the history, the reputation of the Ebels store, this is not only going to be a big draw not only for them, but for us.”

With Governor Whitmer’s executive order allowing construction to begin again earlier this month, Ebels is cleared to move forward with their plans to build the new structure.