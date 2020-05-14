Petoskey Farm Receives USDA Contract for Farm to Families Box Program

A Petoskey farm has received a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) contract to help families in need.

The Coveyou Scenic Farm Market was one of ten Michigan farms to be a part of the USDA Farm to Families Food Box program.

Through the program, they will provide a box of fresh produce to local food banks for those in need.

Coveyou says they will be working with other area farms to fill the boxes.

They say they will be very similar to the community sharing agriculture boxes they do each year.

“Now those same boxes of produce are going to people who are truly in need these days,” said David Coveyou, owner of Coveyou Scenic Farm Market. “It’s a great concept and I’m really proud to be part of it and pulling this together for Northern Michigan.”

Coveyou says they were so honored to be chosen as part of this project.