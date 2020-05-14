Ousted Federal Official to Testify on U.S. COVID-19 Response

An ousted federal official is set to testify before Congress Thursday about the country’s COVID-19 response.

And he’s expected to send out a bleak warning about the future of the pandemic.

Dr. Rick Bright was the head of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority.

But he says he was removed because he wouldn’t promote a drug President Trump was touting as a possible treatment for the coronavirus.

Dr. Bright will appear before a congressional subcommittee Thursday.

According to his prepared testimony, he will explain why he worries this year will be what he calls “the darkest winter in modern history.”

He’s also expected to argue the Trump administration was not properly prepared for the pandemic.

“To me, he’s a disgruntled guy and I hadn’t heard great things about him,” President Trump said.

In response, Bright said, “I am not disgruntled, I am frustrated at a lack of leadership; I am frustrated at a lack of urgency to get a head start on developing lifesaving tools for Americans.”

Bright’s written testimony also includes some recommendations on how the federal government can improve its response to the pandemic and even limit some of the expected surge in cases in the fall.