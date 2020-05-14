Northern Michigan Dentist Advises Patients not to put off Urgent Treatments during Quarantine

Local dentists are encouraging Northern Michiganders not to wait if they have tooth pain or dental emergencies.

Patients have had to cancel or postpone appointments through this quarantines, but local dentists say you shouldn’t put off important treatments just because of this stay-at-home order.

Now, local clinics are working to strike that balance between following the orders and being safe while also figuring out ways to be open and available for urgent needs.

Dr. Lisa Siddall in Lake Leelanau is available for emergency procedures. In her clinic, she has added a hospital grade air filtration system and physical barriers in common areas to keep both patient and staff safe.

She wants to see dental practices open as soon as possible. Already, she’s seen patients suffering with pain and decay because they’ve put off important treatments, like filling cavities.

“Don’t wait. If you’ve got pain, any anything if you’re feeling, you know, sensitivity when you eat candy, that’s a cavity, it’s starting to get close to the nerve, you don’t want to wait, you don’t want to wait and let your oral health go down the toilet,” said Dr. Siddall. “I want to tell patients that dental office is probably one of the safest places you can be.”

Dr. Siddall said the state hasn’t given her a clear understanding of when she can open.

She says to give your doctor a call if you notice anything unusual in your dental hygiene.