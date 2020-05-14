Newton’s Road Offers Kids Daily STEM Activities, Live Sessions

A Northern Michigan nonprofit is bringing STEM learning to your home.

Newton’s Road in Traverse City has created fun daily STEM activities for your kids to do at home.

They are also hosting weekly live STEM sessions for different age groups.

Executive Director Barb Termaat says Newton’s Road hopes to provide some assistance to parents working to teach their children at home.

“Parents need a break where they can talk to other people,” Termaat says. “They can talk with people who are experts in other areas, and what’s working and what’s not working. Just being able to ‘I’m not alone in this.’ Talking with others, so we came up with calling that a Parent Coffee Break.”

Newton’s Road has all of its activities posted on their website.