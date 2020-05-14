MTM On The Road: Modern Exposure Photography Offers Free Sessions for Gaylord High Seniors

As a senior in high school, putting on your cap and gown symbolizes all the hard work you put in for those four years.

While this year is much different for our Class of 2020 seniors, Modern Exposure Photography is making to capture these moments for Gaylord High School Seniors.

Modern Exposure Photography is doing this at no costs for the seniors.

The woman behind the lens, Cherisa Kuznicki, graduated from Gaylord High School in 2003 and thought this would be a good way to give back to her community and make the senior class feel special in their cap and gowns.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Catie, tell us more about these free photo sessions and how Modern Exposure Photography is doing this all at a social distance.