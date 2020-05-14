MSP Trooper Honors Fallen Troopers During National Police Week

53 members of Michigan State Police have died in the line of duty since 1921.

So on Thursday, during National Police Week, one trooper went the extra mile to show her gratitude.

Trooper Cabria Shirley of the Houghton Lake post ran one mile for each fallen officer.

She started Wednesday morning at the Lake City High School track.

More than 22 hours and 53 miles later, Trooper Shirley completed her goal.

She placed a flag each mile with the names of the fallen officers.

Trooper Shirley says their names are what kept her moving.

“Recognizing the ultimate sacrifice that all of the fallen department members made. It kind of put it all in perspective and it made me keep going,” said Shirley.

Trooper Shirley says she wouldn’t have been able to finish this run without the support from Michigan State Police.