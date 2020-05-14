MSP Trooper Goes the Extra Mile to Honor Fallen Troopers

Since 1921, 53 Michigan State Police members have died in the line of duty, and one trooper has gone the extra mile to show her gratitude.

Trooper Cabria Shirley held her own 53 mile run/walk at the Lake City High School track to honor those fallen heroes.

She also placed 53 flags around the track, each with the name of an MSP member who passed.

She started her run around 8 a.m. Wednesday and finished around 6:15 Thursday morning.

Trooper Shirley said completing the 53 miles was a small token of her gratitude compared to their ultimate sacrifice.