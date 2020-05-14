Meijer Expands Store Hours

Grocery stores continue to adapt to a new way of doing business and on Thursday Meijer announced some changes.

Meijer is extending store hours and giving more people specialized times to shop.

They plan to stay open until midnight now, and reopen every day at 6 a.m.

They’re also extending the time for just seniors and those with health conditions to shop Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 8 a.m.

For essential service workers like police, fire and medical professionals to shop Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 to 8 a.m.

That’s for all of their 248 stores.