McLaren Healthcare Receives Federal Funding to Expand Telehealth Services

A northern Michigan healthcare network is getting federal money to expand telehealth services.

McLaren Healthcare is one of 30 providers approved for an allocation from the FCC.

They’re getting more than $600,000 to expand telehealth services at 12 of their hospitals.

McLaren first started offering telehealth appointments in March to replace some face-to-face interactions.

With more patients using it, they say it’s critical they grow to meet demand.

“We’ll be using the dollars to further expand the program so that we can offer these telehealth services, telehealth connectivity to patients across the state,” said Cheryl Ellegood

These telehealth services are available from McLaren Northern Michigan and are done through their app called McLarenNow.