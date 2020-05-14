Mackinaw City Businesses Prepare for Summer Without 2020 Bridge Walk

The Mackinac Bridge Authority officially canceled the 2020 Bridge Walk Wednesday.

The annual Labor Day event brings tens of thousands of people to the area and is a boost for many local businesses.

It is just one more blow to area business owners like Joe Lieghio.

“Obviously it’s going to affect us,” Lieghio said. “On a normal year I’d be really upset, I’m actually less upset this year because we’ve been beaten down so much.”

Mackinaw Chamber of Commerce executive director Jamie Westfall says the event is about more than just the economics.

“It means a lot to us, not many people have that bridge out their door,” Westfall said. “I think it’s something to be proud of to have your community be a part of that event every year.”

Now, many businesses are focused on reopening safely.

“There is a lot of ways to do business safely, and we just have to look at those things,” Westfall said. “Maybe a Bridge Walk might not be one of those things, but we can do other things.”

That’s where Leighio has put the focus at his hotels.

“We believe we’ve done what we need to do to make things safe,” Leighio said.

While they have taken these steps, he say’s frustrated by the lack of guidance from the state regarding other businesses.

“We are prepared to follow any guidelines, so we can reopen our restaurants, our stores our attractions but we haven’t got any guidelines yet,” Leighio said. “We just want to plan ahead, we don’t want to be last minute.”