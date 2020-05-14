Mackinac Island Releases COVID-19 Plan to Help Businesses Re-Open

Mackinac Island just released a COVID-19 plan to help island businesses re-open.

The plan says employees arriving to stay on the island must strictly quarantine for two weeks.

They also say commuting employees should follow a two week quarantine at home prior to starting work.

Businesses should have an enhanced, consistent cleaning and disinfecting process.

They say island employees must wear face masks and try to stay six feet from coworkers and guests.

They also suggest island employees check their temperature daily.

They say everyone’s safety is top priority.