M R Products Sees Surge in Sales During Pandemic

A northern Michigan manufacturer is playing a crucial role during this pandemic.

M R Products in Copemish makes plastic chains and other crowd control equipment.

Since the start of this pandemic they have seen their business skyrocket.

Their products are being used all over the country; on New York City busses, at COVID-19 testing sites, and other industries as they prepare to reopen.

They say even with all the success they are having, they do not want to downplay the tragedy that made it possible.

“We have had two employees who lost very close family members to this virus. So I don’t want to you know just rejoice in our success without recognizing that this opportunity came out of some real sadness for a lot of people,” said President Maree Mulvoy.

M R Products will soon celebrate 60 years in business and are planning to expand their facility.

