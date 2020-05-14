Local Radio Station Hosts Virtual Prom for High School Students in Northern Michigan

The dresses, the dancing and the drama – prom is a moment that celebrates the end of a chapter and the beginning of a new one. Many students have had those important high school milestones ripped away from them due to COVID-19, but a local radio station is hoping to change all that with their Virtual High School Prom.

On Saturday, May 16th at 8 pm you can party with your friends thanks to Z93 Hits and Golden Fowler Home Furnishings.

“We can’t fix your graduation, but DANG IT, you deserve a PROM! So we’re throwing you a HUGE Virtual Prom, Saturday, May 16th at 8 pm, and everyone’s invited!”

They are expecting students from all of Northern Michigan to join the fun. Mr. Music is the D.J. and will be playing top hits from 2016 – 2020.

“Our virtual prom is open to any class of 2020 senior from any school in our listening area. We’ll have the music, the lights, the production, everything you’d expect at a prom. Classes can do their own prom king and queen, make requests, etc.”

Click here – for more information about the Virtual Prom.