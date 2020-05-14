Leelanau Co. Deputies Looking for Person Who Stole from Car Wash Coin Machine

Leelanau County deputies are looking for the person who stole coins from a car wash.

The sheriff’s office says someone went to a coin machine at the Suttons Bay Super Wash over the last four days and took the coins.

Deputies say the suspect did it without damaging the machines, saying they would have needed specific tools to take the money.

Deputies did not say how much money was stolen, only that it was a substantial amount.

If you have any information is asked to contact Deputy Donohue at 256-8800.