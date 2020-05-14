Lawmakers Warn Michigan Schools About Potential Budget Cuts
The State of Michigan says it could face a more than $2 billion shortfall in the current fiscal year due to this economic downturn.
Overall, total revenue coming into the state from things like taxes is now forecast to drop 14% from last year.
The Senate Fiscal Agency also forecasted a more than $1 billion deficit in the school aid fund.
The state spends more than $8,000 on each student.
Lawmakers could make some cuts to that number considering the dire situation outlined in this forecast.
That has local school districts nervous for their futures.