Lawmakers Warn Michigan Schools About Potential Budget Cuts

The State of Michigan says it could face a more than $2 billion shortfall in the current fiscal year due to this economic downturn.

Overall, total revenue coming into the state from things like taxes is now forecast to drop 14% from last year.

The Senate Fiscal Agency also forecasted a more than $1 billion deficit in the school aid fund.

The state spends more than $8,000 on each student.

Lawmakers could make some cuts to that number considering the dire situation outlined in this forecast.

That has local school districts nervous for their futures.