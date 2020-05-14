Lawmakers Warn Michigan Schools About Potential Budget Cuts

The State of Michigan says it could face a more than $2 billion shortfall in the current fiscal year due to this economic downturn. Northern Michigan School Districts Prepare For Cut To Per Pupil Funding

Overall, total revenue coming into the state from things like taxes is now forecast to drop 14% from last year.

The Senate Fiscal Agency also forecasted a more than $1 billion deficit in the school aid fund.

The state spends more than $8,000 on each student.

Lawmakers could make some cuts to that number considering the dire situation outlined in this forecast.

That has local school districts nervous for their futures.

