Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra Conductor Wins Pulitzer Prize for Music

The opera that won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for music has some direct ties to northern Michigan.

Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra Conductor, Doctor Leslie B. Dunner played a role in seeing the music come to life.

He conducted the production of The Central Park Five.

The opera revolves around the true story of 5 young men who were wrongfully accused and incarcerated for the vicious assault of a jogger in Manhattan in the 80’s.

Doctor Dunner grew up about 8 blocks from where this story takes place.

He says he felt like he was conducting what could have been his story had he been in the wrong place at the wrong time, like these young men.

“It was important for me to feel like I was a part of bringing this to the fore, to being a part in making sure that this story was told. The fact that it won a Pulitzer is really quite exciting. I never imagined thinking about how it would be received to the general public,” said Doctor Dunner.

Interlochen Arts Academy Alumni Cedric Berry and Bernard Holcomb, also took the stage portraying two of the opera’s main characters.