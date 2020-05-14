Houghton Lake Schools Plan for $1 Million Budget Cut

School districts in Michigan are preparing for a $1.1 billion deficit in state school aid funding.

“You’ve got to plan for everything,” says Julie Brown, superintendent of Houghton Lake Community Schools.

Brown says the school board is looking to cut more than $1 million from their budget next year.

“We have multiple budgets, multiple thoughts, how do you keep the doors open and provide a quality education for a whole child in this uncertainty,” says Brown.

Brown says the board decided Monday to eliminate some positions as well as the districts early childhood development program and daycare.

The daycare was available to the public and to all teen parents –free of charge — who were in the process of earning their diploma or GED.

Lori Tedford, director of the daycare, says, “I’m just taking things one day at a time, trying to reassure our families that you’re our priority and we’re doing everything we can to keep you and our daycare.”

Joe Holloway, principal of Houghton Lake Community Education says now they’ll look for a way to keep the program going.

“What we’re hoping for is that a private organization, a private agency that can be licensed or that is licensed that could rent the building and be committed to the students,” says Holloway.

Brown says, “Thankfully we have a community that wants to keep services for kids and we’re hoping to make that a private center and keep it going.”