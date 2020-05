Evart Car Show Canceled Due to COVID-19

Organizers of the Evart Car Show say they’ve decided to cancel due to COVID-19.

The Evart Car Club says they’ll return to meetings and cruises after the stay-at-home order is lifted.

Without the car show in September, their contribution to the community will be limited.

The Evart Car Club says that they do have scholarships still available for students interested in advancing in the automotive field.

