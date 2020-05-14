Hook & Hunting: Online Hunting Classes

The Michigan DNR is offering temporary hunter education safety certificates for eligible online students.

These temporary certificates are for the select online students who have not been able to attend a field day due to cancellations caused by COVID-19.

Field days are the required final step in earning a hunter education safety certificate.

Eligible students must have completed the online portion of the training since March 15 or started the program after January 1, 2020.

“The big push was for turkey season, which was this spring and it’s actually going on right now,” said Sgt. Cary Foster, recreational safety, education and enforcement section officer with the Michigan DNR. “There were kids that we’re going to be able to hunt because we weren’t able to offer any classes for them to pass hunter safety.”

The Michigan DNR reported that licenses sales for this year’s turkey season are at the highest they’ve been since 2015.

